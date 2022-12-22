Kasautii Zindagii Kay Cast Reunites For A Dinner, Pictures Leave Internet Nostalgic; Checkout!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved shows and viewed shows of all the time. It generated a fanbase that is still going strong. Recently, the cast members of the popular daily soap sent ripples of nostalgia among their admirers by sharing pictures from their reunion.

Actors Shweta Tiwari aka Prerna Basu and Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika Majumdar Basu met with other team members including Moon Banerjee, Shivani Gosain, Prachi Kowli Thakker, Manav Gohil, Manish Goel and Poonam Narula for a dinner. The original cast had a blast and their photos are a proof of the same.

Taking to social media handles, Tiwari and Dholakia shared a joint post of their selfie together. In the picture, the two gorgeous age-defying divas are wearing wide smiles on their faces. While Shweta is wearing a blue dress, Urvashi is seen in casuals donning a white shirt paired with blue jeans. In the caption, Urvashi wrote, “JAB WE MET picture toh banta hai @shweta.tiwari #aboutlastnight.” The post is followed by several hashtags like ‘reunion’, ‘kzk’, ‘og’, ‘memories’, ‘fun’, ‘madness’ and ‘love.’

Karanvir Bohra, who played Prem in the show could not make it to the reunion. But he made sure to make his presence felt with the comment he dropped on Shweta and Urvashi’s post. “Totally….. My onscreen atom bombs,” he wrote in comments.

Actor Manish Goel also shared a selfie with Urvashi on his Instagram story. Alongside the adorable click, he stated, “29 years literally since we know each other. Many more to go uru.” A group snap of the all the actors is also going viral on internet.

Fans also expressed their excitement over the reunion of cast. One user penned, “Two strong woman on their own.” Another said, “Legends of TV serials together.” A third fan commented, “Childhood of Crush of 90s kid.”

For the unversed, Kasautii Zindagii Kay was backed by TV Czarina Ektaa Kapoor. It ran for almost seven years from October 29, 2001 to February 28, 2008. The show starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia in the lead.