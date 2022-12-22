‘Perfect Trio’: Bigg Boss 13’s Tehseen Poonawalla And His Wife Monicka Vadera Expecting First Child Together!

Bigg Boss 13’s Tehseen Poonawalla is going to have his first child with his wife Monicka Vadera Poonawalla. They announced the good news on Thursday. His wife Monicka shared pictures with her husband from their maternity photo shoot. Besides fans, many celebrity friends reacted to the news of their pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, Monicka posted a picture from a photoshoot with her husband. In one of the black and white pictures, Monicka wore a crop top with pants. Tahseen was wearing a t-shirt with jeans. He placed one of his hands on his wife’s stomach. Both made the heart sign. In another picture, Tehseen was seen kissing his wife’s stomach. His wife looked away from the camera. She gave beautiful poses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monicka Vadera Poonawalla 🧿 (@monickavadera)

Monicka captioned it, “(Evil eye amulet and pink heart emojis) Our Perfect Trio (pink heart and evil eye amulet emojis). Welcoming baby Poonawalla this spring of 2023 #blessed #babyonboard #photooftheday.” On the other hand, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee commented heart emojis. Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Awesome.” The parents-to-be are looking gorgeous together. Fans showered love on them.

Fans commented, “Big big congratulations,” “Wow! This is some really good news! Congratulations!” “Oh congratulations sir. It is a blessing, new journey,” “Many congratulations to both of you. @tehseenpoonawalla get ready for a fun ride,” “Congratulations to both of you! Great joy ahead!” “Heartiest congratulation” etc. Tehseen wrote, “Thanks much..and seat bels fastened!!”

Tehseen appeared in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana also marked their presence on the show. He participated in Lock Upp.