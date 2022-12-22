Anjali Arora Shows Her Moves On ‘Besharm Rang’, Fans Compare Her With Deepika Padukone

After Jannat Jubair and Avneet kaur now TV Actress Anajali Arora has also Shown her dance steps on Besharm Rang.Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Pathan’ is generating a lot of buzz these days.

The film’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ was recently released. This song featured Deepika Padukone’s daring persona. On the one hand, there is a lot of controversy surrounding this song, but on the other hand, it is widely enjoyed on social media. ‘Shameless Rang’ is constantly posting reels. At the same time, ‘Lock Up’ star Anjali Arora shared her reel for Deepika’s song.

Anjali Arora performs a dance to ‘Besharam Rang.’

Anjali Arora posted the video to Instagram. She is seen in this video mimicking Deepika’s movements. Anjali, like Deepika, is spreading her enchantment. Anjali wrote, “Hume to lut liya milke ishq wale ne” in the caption of this video. Anjali appears in this video wearing a cream-coloured mesh top and shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Arora (@anjimaxuofficially)

Seeing this video, Neitizens are also very vocal about it. Users are gushing over her. One wrote- Knew, Anjali Arora would definitely make a video on this song. The other wrote – The people of the world have seen your colour. The third wrote – Your dance is better than Deepika Padukone.

Let us tell you that Anjali Arora was seen in Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’. Throughout the show, she also made numerous life-related revelations. Later this show, Anjali became even more famous than before. Anjali Arora is both an actor and a model. She has appeared in music videos such as ‘Supna,’ ‘Temporary Pyaar,’ ‘Teri Bargi,’ ‘Aashiq Purana,’ ‘Paune 12,’ and ‘Saiyan Dil Mein Aana Re’. In terms of her personal life, she is currently dating boyfriend Akash Sansanwal.