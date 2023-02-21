Lock Up 2: These 12 Controversial Celebrities To Be Imprisoned In Kangana’s Jail: Checkout List!

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Up’ continues to garner attention with a new season. From movie stars to social media crossovers, the show’s first season featured some controversial celebrities. Now the next season of the show is approaching, and there is a lot of noise around the members of the show.

So far, it has been reported that a number of celebrities have participated in the second season of lockdown. New names are added to this list every day. The production team has yet to make an official announcement, but the names of some of the scandalous stars in the gossip corridor are expected to appear in Isolator 2. This list already featured the names of 12 celebrities. Among them are controversial celebrities whose names will increase public interest . Check out the list here…

Rakhi sawant-Sherlyn Chopra

The scandalous queen of Rakhi Sawant is still involved in reality shows. He’s also set to appear in Lockup 2. Shirlene Chopra is another actress who has been in the news more for controversy than for her work. When Sherlyn is put in Kangan Prison, people will see a different side of her.

Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam

Shiv Thackeray has been in the news for his reality show Bigg Boss 16. His stellar performance on the show is driving fans crazy and they can’t wait to see him again. In such situations, Shiva can be seen in Lock Up 2. Like Shiv Thackeray, Archana Gautam also became popular in Bigg Boss 16. In Bigg Boss’ house, he is open-minded and stubborn, turning his nose up at everyone.

Urfi Javed-Prateek Sehejpal

Urfi Javed’s social media sessions are a must for his fans due to his unusual dress style. Inclusion in Lock Up 2 could bring new content to the show. Prateek Sehajpal is a familiar face from Season 12 of Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. At Bigg Boss 15, he placed second.

Priyanka Sharma, Anmol chaudhary and pooja Mishra

Grabbing the attention of roadies, Priyank Sharma has appeared on many reality shows so far and entertained fans from time to time. Anmol chaudhary is a contestant on the MTV show Splitstvilla 10 and a social media influencer. Puja Mishra gets a lot of media coverage due to her rhetoric. This model is also part of Bigg Boss.

Emiway Bantai, Siddhant Sharma and Akash Dadlani

Emiway Bantai is a famous name in the world of rappers. In terms of popularity, Bantai is none other than the Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan winner. Siddhant Sharma is a popular rapper known for his instant death. Siddhant assisted MC Stan on Bigg Boss 16.Akash Dadlani is a rapper by trade and also worked in Bollywood. Akash appeared on Bigg Boss 11.