‘Took Me 7-8 Years…’: Hansika Motwani Opens Up On Bitter Breakup With STR Simbu!

Actress Hansika Motwani has come a long way in the industry. From playing a child artiste to portraying lead role in the films, her professional journey is an inspiration to many. And just like her career, Motwani’s personal life too has been a rollercoaster ride.

Before settling down with her business partner Sohael Khaturiya last year, Hansika was in a relationship with south actor and filmmaker Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, also known as Simbu or STR Simbu. The two have worked on various Tamil films like Vaalu, Maha, etc. The duo parted ways in 2016 on a bitter note. Recently, the actress opened up on the same.

Hansika Motwani on parting ways with STR Simbu

Talking about saying a ‘yes’ to Sahel’s dreamy proposal in front of Eiffel Tower in Paris, Hansika said that she took many years to give her nod to Sohael’s feelings. She stated, “It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I believe in love and I am romantic too but not very expressive as a person. I believe in the institution of marriage. To be honest, I took time to say yes to someone who is going to be my forever. Sohael came along and made sure that I believe in love more than ever before. God had his own way. Sohael made sure that I fell head over heels for him.”

When questioned about what she has learnt from her past love affair with Simbu, Hansika quoted, “That was a different relationship, it is over. This is a different relationship. There is a new beginning to it. I think every relationship has its own way to churn out.”

Hansika Motwani’s wedding

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022 at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. She is currently seen in Disney+Hotstar’s Love Shaadi Drama season 1. The show depicts Hansika’s journey before and after her wedding.