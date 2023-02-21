TV Actress Accident: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Fame Niti Taylor Gets Injured While Shooting; Read On!

During the shooting of the show, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, actress Niti Taylor gets injured. The actress updated her fans about the same by sharing picture on her social media handle.

Niti Taylor is one among other popular actresses of Indian television industry who has a massive fan following. The actress plays the role of Prachi in the show, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai season 2’. She stars opposite Ranndeep Rai in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap. The chemistry of both characters is receiving love and appreciation from fans. Niti Taylor keeps her fans updated with her reels and pictures from the shoot sets. Lately, she got injured while shooting and shared pictures on her social media handle.

Niti Taylor gets injured while shooting

The actress took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she got injured while shooting for the show, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’. Niti captioned her bruised arm picture as, ” too many oouchies”. Her fans posted sweet, lovely messages in the comments section of the post. They wrote ‘get well soon’ messages in her latest post. An enthusiast commented, “How did you get hurt please take care”. While another comment read, “Get well soon cutie, you are very strong.”

Niti Taylor’s professional work front

On the work front, Niti Taylor has already been a part of several Television shows including, Pyaar Ka bandhan, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz and many more. She also took part as a contestant in the dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 10’. Niti Taylor last enacted in the show, ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ in season 4, which first streamed at Voot on December 2.