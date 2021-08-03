Notable star Akshay Kumar leaves Raksha Bandhan sets ‘a better actor’ wraps the film’s Mumbai schedule.

All praise for Anand L Rai and Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar said he’s grown up as a better actor as he wraps up the Mumbai schedule of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Recently, Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared a couple of BTS pictures from Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan set and called him a wizard.

The Actor Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have tied the Mumbai schedule of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. The Padman actor shared a few BTS pictures from the film’s shoot on social media platforms to give a sneak peek into the making of the film.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has shared these pictures on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “I’m already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set…you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar, thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent. And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set as a better actor 🙏🏻.”

The film, written by Himanshu Sharma, revolves around the brother-sister bond. Raksha Bandhan marks the director’s second outing with Akshay after their yet-to-be-released romantic drama Atrangi Re, also starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Along with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan also features Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth. Akshay and Bhumi had previously worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017.

A few days ago Akshay had shared how he gained weight for his character in the film. He had revealed, “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I can do it healthily. I have gained 5 kg in a natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke hath ka halwa. What a blessing!” The film was announced on Raksha Bandhan in 2020. Akshay had written, “Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly…it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realize how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka, and to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister.”

Meanwhile, Akshay is awaiting the release of his film Bellbottom on August 19th. The actor is also awaiting the release of Suryavanshi. Apart from these films, he has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Atrangi Re lined up as well.