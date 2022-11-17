Photos of Sara And Vicky Leaked From Laxman Utekar’s Film Set, See The Pictures Inside!!

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan, is busy shooting for her upcoming film these days. Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing the screen with actor Vicky Kaushal for the first time in this untitled film being directed by Laxman Utekar. The fans of both are very eager to see them working together. In such a situation, today some pictures of both the stars from the shooting of this untitled film of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been leaked online, which are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently busy shooting for this film directed by Laxman Utekar. In this sequence, the pictures of both have been leaked on the internet today from the shooting. In these pictures that went viral on Instagram, Sara and Vicky Kaushal are seen talking together, which could be a scene from the film. In these pictures, while Sara is wearing a floral printed light blue saree, Vicky Kaushal is seen in a casual look wearing a colour-block T-shirt.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is looking beautiful wearing saree as well as mangalsutra around her neck and bangles in her hands. Vicky Kaushal can be seen sitting on the bike in these pictures. Fans are very happy and curious to see these pictures of both. Commenting on the pictures, a fan wrote, ‘We can’t wait for this.’ Another wrote, ‘Release the pictures of the shooting now.’ Earlier yesterday, Sara shared pictures from a village wearing a saree. Sharing these pictures of her, the actress wrote, ‘Wherever you go it becomes a part of you in some way or the other.’

Let us tell you, the makers of this film of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have not announced its name yet. However, its shooting has been going on for a long time. Earlier both were shooting in Indore. This film will be a romantic comedy film, which will also be seen giving a social message.