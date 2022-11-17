Malaika Gave A Befitting Reply To Trolls, Said- “Should I Give You Something New To Talk About Me?”

Actress Malaika Arora, who keeps herself fit by beating the growing age in Bollywood, remains in the discussion about her looks as well as for her relationship. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship is not hidden from anyone and recently a post shared by the actress intensified the speculations of news of their marriage. But on the same day, the actress revealed that she is going to start a new show, after which she came under trolls’ target. In such a situation, today the actress has shared another post, through which Malaika has given a befitting reply to the trolls.

A few days ago, Malaika Arora shared a post, after which the news of her and Arjun getting married soon started coming. But the same evening Malaika had revealed the reason behind this post, which was neither related to Arjun Kapoor nor her marriage. However, the good news was that Malaika had agreed to do the Disney+Hotstar show. In this post, she told that she is coming with her reality show with Disney Plus Hotstar, named ‘Moving In With Malaika’.

Since this post, social media users were taunting the actress by making various comments. However, today Malaika Arora has again shared a post, in which she is seen giving a befitting reply to the trolls who targeted her through the video.

Check The Video Of Malaika Arora Giving Befitting Reply To Trolls!!

Malaika says in the video, ‘Hi people, I am Malaika Arora. The woman that people love to talk about. If you don’t believe me then read the comments below this video. What does she wear…… people talk whatever they want about me. If I break up then it will be a breaking news…I moved on and came back with my partner, I was trolled. I was trolled when I walked the ramp. Should I wear bikini or evening gown….comments come stay at home na…there is no age to do all this. Yes, I am not getting younger, but do you know how old these comments are getting. So I thought I’d give everyone something new to talk about. Let me introduce you to the real Malaika. Moving In With Malaika….from December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar’.

Sharing this video, Malaika wrote, ‘If you think I am making news with my moves, you have one more thing coming! Age, clothes, love life are all old news, I have something new to talk about for all of you – Moving In with Malaika on Hotstar Specials starting 5th December only on Disney Plus Hotstar.’ Her fans are praising Malaika by commenting on this post. One has even advised the actress to ignore the trolls.