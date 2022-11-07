Playback Singer Palak Muchhal Ties Knot With Music Composer Mithoon, Checkout Pics!

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma, the singer-composer duo behind Aashiqui 2, married today in Mumbai. The music community attended the reception.

In a private ceremony, singer Palak Muchhal married popular music director Mithoon today. It was a small gathering, with only family and close friends in attendance.

They had been together in a relationship for a long time. Their Haldi and Mehndi pictures were all over social media, and now that they’ve married, the singer has shared her wedding photos as well.

Palak has shared wedding photos on her social media account, in which she and Mithoon appear to be the cutest couple ever. Palak captioned a photo of herself on her happy day with “And forever begins…” Heart-eye and love emojis have flooded the comment section. Many celebrities have also expressed their congratulations.

Palak wore a red lehenga with golden embroidery. Mithoon, on the other hand, wore an off-white sherwani with a maroon-colored turban and dupatta.

Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, and Kailash Kher were among those who attended the reception. The event was also attended by actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Palak Muchhal rose to prominence following the release of the Bollywood song “Tum Hi Ho” from the film Ashiqui 2. Mithoon composed the song. The song by Ashiqui 2 was the turning point in their love story. After 9 years of dating, the musical couple are married.

Palak has worked in the industry for many years. Among her hit songs are Meri Aashiqui, Chaahu Main Ya Na, and Teri Meri Kahaani. Mithoon, on the other hand, has composed music for a number of popular films, including Kalyug, Lamhaa, Half Girlfriend, and Kabir Singh.

Mithoon also found success with Aashiqui 2. He began his career with two hit recreations, ‘Woh Lamhe’ in Zeher and ‘Aadat’ in Kalyug. His first original song as a composer was ‘Bas Ek Pal,’ written with singer KK, and was followed by ‘Tere Bin,’ written with singer Atif Aslam, in 2006. Both songs appeared in the film Bas Ek Pal. He’s also written music for Jism 2, Yaariyan, Half Girlfriend, and Kabir Singh.