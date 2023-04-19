Power Couple Of 1990’s: Madhuri Dixit And Ajay Jadeja’s Scandalous Romance Was The Deal Breaker!

Bollywood and cricket have long been intertwined, with several actors finding love with prominent cricketers. One such pairing was between Madhuri Dixit, the beloved “dhak dhak” girl of Bollywood, and Ajay Jadeja, a star cricketer of the 90s. Their love story, though brief, was filled with drama and scandal.

The Meeting: How Madhuri and Ajay first crossed paths

The two first met during a commercial photoshoot, and rumors of their romance quickly spread. This wasn’t the first time Madhuri’s personal life had come under scrutiny, as she had been previously linked to actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. But her chemistry with Ajay was different, and the two were said to be utterly smitten with each other.

Ajay was reportedly so taken with the glamour of Bollywood that he expressed a desire to join the industry. Madhuri, eager to help her love interest, even spoke to A-list producers on his behalf. It seemed as though the couple was destined for a happy ending.





Match-Fixing Scandal: The controversy that brought an end to their relationship

But fate had other plans. In 1999, Ajay was implicated in a match-fixing scandal that rocked Indian cricket. He was accused of fixing matches alongside Mohammad Azharuddin and was banned from the sport for five years. The scandal proved too much for Madhuri and her family to bear, and they reportedly ended their relationship.

It was a tragic end to a love story that had captured the public’s imagination. Madhuri and Ajay’s relationship had all the makings of a classic Bollywood romance, with love, passion, and scandal. Though their time together was brief, they were among the most notable couples in history gracing Tinseltown.

Celebrity Couple Dixit-Nene

Madhuri Dixit is a well-known actress who is recognized for her diversified work in Bollywood films. Her spouse, Dr. Shriram Nene, is a heart surgeon. The pair has two boys together and was married in 1999. Dixit took a vacation from performing when they were married and relocated to the US with her family. She returned to the profession, nevertheless, in 2007, and has subsequently made appearances in a number of films and television programs.