Why Salman Khan Wore Torn Shoes? Palak Tiwari And Jassie Gill Made A Shocking Disclosure!

Salman Khan will be seen in his old style in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman’s film is knocking in theaters on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. Shehnaaz Gil and Palak Tiwari are going to debut with him in this film. Apart from this, this film has a very wide starcast. All the stars including Salman Khan are busy promoting this film vigorously. During this, Palak Tiwari and actor Jassie Gill have revealed a secret related to Salman’s life.

Salman Khan is the superstar of Hindi cinema, but do you know that even after being such a big star, Salman wears torn shoes. What happened even you were shocked, then don’t be shocked because it is true and this has been revealed by the stars of Salman’s film, Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill. He told that even though Salman Khan is such a big star, but you will not believe that he is very down to earth in real life. He knows how to treat people.

‘Salman Khan Is So Friendly’- Jassie Gill





Palak and Jassie further told that, “Salman Khan is so friendly with us that we never feel that we are working with such a big personality on the sets. Jassie Gill also told that sometimes Salman Khan comes on the set wearing only slippers and shorts. Then Palak Tiwari also mentioned his shoes.”

Palak told that, “he is such a big star, has so much money but still sometimes his shoes have holes.” Then Jassie Gill further said that I was also trying to tell that he always wears leather shoes and those too are sometimes torn. Sometimes he even shoots wearing them. Jassie Gill said that Salman Khan himself says that he feels very comfortable in these shoes.

Talking about someone’s brother, someone’s life, this film is made under the direction of Farhad Samji. Apart from Salman Khan and Palak Tiwari, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla and Vijender Singh among others.