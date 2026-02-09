Prabhas’ Film Spirit Faces Fresh Turmoil As Prakash Raj Reportedly Exits Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Project Mid-Shoot

Prabhas’ much-awaited pan-India film Spirit has once again landed in controversy, leaving fans surprised and concerned. According to the latest reports, National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj has reportedly exited the film midway through shooting, making him the second major name to walk away from the project after Deepika Padukone. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the actor himself, the news has sparked intense discussion within the film industry and among fans on social media.

As per reports, Prakash Raj was initially roped in for a key role in Spirit and was expected to play an important character in the storyline. However, according to a media report, the veteran actor is no longer associated with the project. Sources suggest that creative differences may have led to his exit. Reports claim that tensions escalated on set following a heated argument between director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prakash Raj, allegedly over the script and the execution of certain scenes.

The disagreement reportedly resulted in a fallout, after which the actor decided to leave the film. Industry buzz indicates that the situation worsened due to alleged coordination issues between Prakash Raj and the production team. Some reports suggest that this ultimately led the makers to part ways with the actor. However, it must be noted that neither Prakash Raj nor the film’s production house has issued an official statement, making these claims purely speculative at this stage.

Despite the lack of confirmation, the intensity of the rumours has created a major stir, especially given the high expectations surrounding the film. Prakash Raj’s reported exit comes shortly after Deepika Padukone’s departure from Spirit, which had also grabbed headlines. At the time, reports suggested that Deepika had certain conditions, including 8-hour work shifts, a substantial fee, and a share in the film’s profits, which allegedly did not align with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s vision for the project.

Once again, neither Deepika nor the filmmakers publicly confirmed the exact reasons behind her exit. Let us tell you that Spirit is a pan-India film written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for his bold and controversial storytelling. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role and is among the most anticipated upcoming projects in Indian cinema. Given the scale, expectations, and casting changes, the film has remained in the spotlight for reasons beyond just its storyline.