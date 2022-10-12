Priyanka Chopra Drapes In Elegant Yellow Saree, Prior to Karwa Chauth; Pics Inside

Priyanka Chopra looks beautiful in a yellow saree as she posed for a photo in Los Angeles, a day ahead of Karwa Chauth. The festival will be celebrated on October 13th this year. In a recent Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra showcased herself wearing a yellow saree in Los Angeles. Priyanka posted, “Sari, sari nights,” alongside a photo of herself on Instagram Stories, channeling her inner desi girl. “Thx @memannara for my sar!” she writes further.

In the shot captured at night, Priyanka was draped in a simple yellow saree with a sleeveless blouse and posed outside. Her hair was untied. She had minimal makeup, and a black bindi. The picture was uploaded by Priyanka the day before Karwa Chauth. Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 13 this year. During this holiday, married Hindu women undertake a vrat (fast) in hopes of their husbands living long lives.

Priyanka has been sharing glimpses of her and Nick Jonas savoring the occasion every year since December 2018. Since she and Nick had their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year, this is Priyanka’s first Karwa Chauth. Fans commented on Priyanka’s most recent snapshot on fan pages, calling her traditional yellow outfit “lovely” and labelling her a “desi girl.”

Priyanka has a boatload of projects scheduled for launch. Alongside Richard Madden, she will play a key role in Citadel. The Prime Video series, which the Russo Brothers directed, is billed as a “huge global spy thriller.” Sam Heughan and Priyanka star in the Hollywood movie It’s All Coming Back to Me. In addition, Priyanka will contribute to the Bollywood movie Je Le Zaraa. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are also slated to appear in the movie.