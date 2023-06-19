Priyanka Chopra Misses Her Papa On Father’s Day, Shares Adorable Pic Of Malti And Nick!

Many Bollywood celebrities are wishing their fathers on Father’s Day by posting on social media. Priyanka Chopra also shared a message on her Instagram account for her husband Nick Jonas and father-in-law Kevin Jonas. Along with this, she remembered her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra.

Nick Jonas-Malti Marie father’s day

In one photo, Malti Marie, Priyanka’s little princess is seen sitting on her father Nick’s lap. Nick can be seen teaching Malti something in a novel. In the second photo, Kevin, Priyanka’s father-in-law, is seen standing with his granddaughter Malti in his lap. Priyanka’s parents are shown together in the third photo.

Priyanka Chopra misses her father on father’s day

Priyanka captioned these photos, “He is your biggest champion… He’ll be overjoyed if you win. His heart will be broken by your weeping. He will never admit to feeling awful about anything. Your happiness is dependent on their happiness. This is your Dada, Dad, or Papa, whichever you like. Nick Jonas, I adore you. Thank you for being a part of my life. MM and I are quite fortunate….Papa Jonas, I adore you. You will always hold a special place in our hearts….Happy Father’s Day! If you can, hug them. Papa, I miss you.”

Fans love Nick and Malti’s photo

Nick Jonas used the heart emoji to comment on Priyanka’s post. Fans adored the photograph of Nick and Malti. One admirer commented, “What a lovely photo of Nick and MM.” Father’s Day greetings to all fathers. Nick was prepping Malti Mary for IIT JEE, one user joked. Another user commented, “Happy Father’s Day, Jiju, Papa Ji, and your father.”