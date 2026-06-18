Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pens Heartfelt Note After Meeting CM Vijay: Was Never Meant To Be Just A Hero On Screen

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and described the experience as deeply meaningful. Sharing a heartfelt note, she praised his journey into a new role, highlighting the conviction, purpose, and sincerity with which he has embraced this significant chapter of his public life. After actor-turned-politician Vijay secured a historic victory in Tamil Nadu, the South film industry celebrated his achievement. Stars including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun congratulated him on becoming the state’s Chief Minister. The stream of good wishes has continued in the weeks since his win.

Recently, his Theri co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited him at his office and expressed her admiration. Sharing a heartfelt note, she praised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for his remarkable and inspiring journey. Samantha described his success as a powerful reminder to dream big and believe in limitless possibilities.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay

In her post, Samantha shared that arriving in Chennai filled her with immense happiness because she was about to meet the Chief Minister. She further added this joyful experience. “I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger.”

She further shared that what inspired her most was his courage to enter an entirely new field, leaving behind what he had already mastered to embrace a challenge with far greater stakes. He chose this path not because it was easy, but because he believed he could create meaningful change. She reflected that, at some stage in life, everyone feels a call to do something bigger, to look beyond personal ambitions and think about contributing to society. However, while many hear that inner call, only a few have the determination and conviction to answer it and take action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

“I have a feeling Vijay sir will surprise even the people who already believe in him. Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it,” wrote Sam as she wished him strength, wisdom, and the courage to stay the course.

She added that young people should remember that life often becomes greater than the dreams they begin with. Fans were touched by her heartfelt message and showered love on the adorable pictures of the duo. “So good to see you both together after a long time,” commented a user. Another called it the “12 years challenge!” and added, “Ageing like fine wine.”

Samantha and Vijay have shared the screen in popular Tamil hits like Theri and Mersal, both of which enjoyed huge commercial success. Their performances won audiences over, creating a dedicated fan following for the pair. Beyond films, they are also known to share a warm and friendly relationship.