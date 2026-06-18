Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter Anandita Dismisses Ozempic and Surgery Rumours, Opens Up About Her Weight-Loss Journey

Anandita Sundar, daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, has addressed speculation surrounding her dramatic weight loss, firmly denying claims that she underwent cosmetic surgery or relied on popular weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. The young entrepreneur recently took to social media to set the record straight after several users questioned how she managed to shed a significant amount of weight.

Anandita has been receiving widespread attention online after sharing photographs showcasing her transformation. While many social media users praised her dedication and confidence, others speculated that her weight loss was the result of surgical procedures or injectable medications that have become increasingly popular among celebrities and influencers worldwide.

Responding to the rumours, Anandita made it clear that her transformation was achieved through consistent lifestyle changes rather than shortcuts. She explained that she had not undergone any cosmetic surgeries, nor had she used Ozempic, Mounjaro or similar medications. Instead, she credited discipline, dietary modifications and regular exercise for helping her achieve her goals.

According to Anandita, the assumptions were disappointing because they overlooked the effort she had invested over a long period of time. She noted that many people often assume dramatic physical changes must be linked to medical interventions, ignoring the possibility that someone may have worked hard to achieve those results naturally.

The entrepreneur also reflected on the emotional aspect of her journey. She revealed that she had struggled with body image issues in the past and understood what it felt like to be judged based on appearance. Because of those experiences, she said she wanted to be transparent about her transformation and discourage unrealistic assumptions.

Anandita’s mother, Khushbu Sundar, has also spoken publicly about fitness and health in the past. The actor has often shared her own experiences with weight fluctuations, wellness routines and body positivity, encouraging people to focus on health rather than societal expectations.

Over the years, both Khushbu and her daughters have been subjected to public commentary about their appearances. Anandita’s latest statement appears to be an attempt to reclaim the narrative and emphasise that personal transformations should not automatically invite assumptions or scrutiny.

For Anandita, however, the message was simple. Her transformation, she said, was the result of commitment, patience and hard work. By directly addressing the rumours, she hopes to shift the focus away from speculation and toward the importance of personal health, perseverance and self-confidence.