Arbaaz Khan Faces Security Scare in Kolkata as Man Forcefully Enters His Car, Security Drags Him Out

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan found himself at the centre of a security scare during a public appearance in Kolkata after an unidentified man allegedly forced his way into the actor’s vehicle. The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has raised fresh concerns about celebrity security and crowd management at public events.

The incident reportedly took place when Arbaaz was leaving an event in Kolkata. Videos from the venue show the actor walking towards his car while surrounded by security personnel and event staff. As he approached the vehicle, an unexpected situation unfolded when an unidentified man allegedly entered the car without permission and occupied a seat inside.

According to videos circulating online, the intrusion initially caught both Arbaaz and members of his security team by surprise. The actor appeared visibly startled as the situation unfolded in front of a crowd of attendees and photographers. Witnesses at the venue reported a brief period of confusion as security personnel attempted to understand what had happened.

As soon as the security team noticed the individual inside the vehicle, they moved swiftly to remove him. Multiple videos show security personnel pulling the man out of the car while trying to prevent further disruption. Reports suggest that the individual resisted attempts to remove him, leading to a brief struggle between him and the security staff.

The commotion quickly drew the attention of people gathered outside the venue. Onlookers could be seen crowding around the scene while several members of the security team attempted to maintain order. Some videos also show bystanders reacting vocally as the situation escalated.

Several reports claimed that security personnel physically restrained the man and dragged him away from the vehicle. Videos shared online appear to show the individual being forcibly removed as security staff worked to clear the area around Arbaaz’s car. Some reports further alleged that the man was slapped and manhandled during the process of being taken away from the vehicle.

Following the intervention, Arbaaz was safely escorted to his vehicle and driven away from the venue without any further disturbance. No injuries to the actor were reported. Security personnel remained at the location until the crowd was dispersed and the situation was brought under control.

Neither Arbaaz Khan nor his wife Sshura Khan had issued an official statement on the incident at the time of reporting. Event organisers have also not publicly commented on how the individual managed to gain access to the actor’s vehicle.

The incident comes only days after Sshura Khan made headlines for responding to online trolls targeting her marriage to Arbaaz Khan. However, the focus has now shifted to the security scare, which continues to dominate online discussions as videos from the venue remain widely shared.

For now, the identity and motives of the individual involved remain unclear. What is certain is that a routine public appearance turned into an unexpected security incident, leaving fans concerned and prompting renewed scrutiny of celebrity protection measures at crowded events.