Aamir Khan Opens Up About Being a “Very Romantic” Man, Says, Asks Both My Wives – Read Here!

During a recent media interaction, Aamir Khan said he strongly believes in true love. Adding humor to the conversation, he joked that people could confirm it by asking his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Reflecting on his romantic side, the actor said he has always valued love deeply. “I’m a very romantic man, I swear. It sounds funny, but you can ask both my wives about it.

A video of Aamir Khan speaking about love has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the actor says he is a very romantic person and jokes that people can ask his two wives if they do not believe him. Aamir is also making headlines for his personal life, as he is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. Amid these reports, the old video has once again grabbed everyone’s attention online in recent days, too and beyond.

“I am a very romantic man,” said Aamir Khan during a media interaction

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An old video of Aamir Khan has resurfaced online and is going viral. In it, the actor speaks about love during an event, sharing his thoughts with the audience. “Actually, I am a very romantic man. I swear, I am very romantic. It sounds strange to say, but you can ask both my wives. I am telling the truth, because I am that type.” He further mentioned his films, saying, “My favourite films are romantic ones. And when I watch such films, I get lost. I believe in true love.”

Aamir Khan Confirms Wedding Date, Internet Takes Notice

A few days ago, he confirmed in an interview with Variety India that he plans to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, marking his third marriage. He revealed that she is currently in the United States and shared that the couple will tie the knot in Mumbai on July 5. The announcement has since attracted widespread attention. After confirming his relationship with Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan revealed that the couple will marry in Mumbai on July 5, a development that has generated significant public interest.

Aamir Khan surprised fans by introducing his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on his 60th birthday in 2025. Since then, the couple has often made public appearances together. Their latest outing was at the 25th anniversary celebration of the iconic film Lagaan, where their presence once again sparked interest and drew widespread attention to their relationship.

Aamir Khan’s Two Marriages

Aamir Khan has been married twice. He wed Reena Dutta in 1986, and they share two children, Junaid and Ira. Their marriage ended in 2002 after 16 years. In 2005, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and they welcomed their son, Azad. The couple announced their separation in 2021 after 15 years but continue to co-parent their son together amicably.