Sonu Nigam Reveals He Is Battling a Painful Pinched Nerve & Discomfort Before Mumbai Concert, ‘I’ve Been Suffering for the Past Week’

Singer Sonu Nigam has shared a concerning health update with his fans, revealing that he has been dealing with a painful nerve-related condition for the past week. Despite undergoing treatment and experiencing discomfort, the veteran singer has assured fans that he will not cancel his upcoming performance in Mumbai. Taking to social media, Sonu Nigam posted a video explaining that he has been diagnosed with a pinched nerve in his neck and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam Battling Nerve Pain

“I have a pinched nerve in my neck. I have been suffering for the past week. I am undergoing MRI and CT scans and taking a lot of medication,” Sonu said in the video. The singer revealed that the condition has required constant medical attention, including diagnostic scans, medication, and regular physiotherapy sessions. He admitted that the treatment process has not been easy.

Sonu Nigam

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Speaking about his recovery journey, Sonu shared that the physiotherapy sessions have been particularly painful. He also disclosed that the muscle-relaxing medicines prescribed to him have affected his throat, an especially worrying development for someone whose profession depends entirely on his voice. However, despite the physical challenges, Sonu Nigam made it clear that he has no plans to disappoint his fans by cancelling his scheduled concert.

Sonu Nigam

The singer said he is excited to perform after a long time and remains committed to keeping the promise he made to his audience. Even though the pain persists and the medication has impacted his voice, Sonu expressed confidence that he will be able to take the stage and give his best performance. His determination quickly won the admiration of fans, who flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages and prayers. Many wished him a speedy recovery, while others praised his dedication and professionalism.

Sonu Nigam

“Please take care of your health first. Get well soon, Sonu sir,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “This is why we respect you so much. Even in pain, you’re thinking about your fans.” A third user added, “Your health matters the most. Wishing you strength and a quick recovery.” Known for timeless hits across multiple languages, Sonu Nigam has remained one of India’s most beloved playback singers for decades. His latest update not only highlighted the health challenges he is currently facing but also reflected the unwavering commitment that has defined his illustrious career.