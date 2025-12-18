Shocking Incident Involving Actress Nidhi Agerwal at Song Launch Event Leaves Fans Stunned, Deets Inside

A shocking incident involving South Indian actress Nidhi Agerwal has taken the internet by storm. The actress, known for her roles in popular Telugu and Tamil films, was at the launch event of the song Sahana Sahana from Prabhas’s much-anticipated film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad. While leaving the event, Nidhi found herself in a terrifying situation as a large crowd of fans mobbed her, pushing and shoving her as she struggled to make her way to her car.

A video of the incident was shared on X, where it quickly went viral, sparking outrage and concern from fans and netizens alike. The footage shows Nidhi, visibly distressed, attempting to get into her car while being surrounded by a crowd of eager fans. Despite her efforts to break free from the swarm, she is repeatedly shoved and pushed in an attempt to get closer to her. Finally, after much struggle, Nidhi managed to get into her car.

While relieved to escape the crowd, her face clearly displayed the emotional toll of the incident. The video has left many viewers appalled, with several commenting on the disturbing behavior of some fans, who were described as acting like vultures under the guise of fan love. The disturbing footage has led to widespread discussions on social media about the limits of fan behavior and the lack of proper security measures at such high-profile events.

One user commented, “Fans should know their limits. This is unacceptable behavior.” Another person wrote, “It’s unbearable to watch. No one should feel insecure in the name of ‘fan love.'” Many others expressed their shock and disappointment, calling the situation “shameful.” Some fans also pointed out that there should have been better security arrangements to ensure the safety and comfort of celebrities at such events.

It’s evident that incidents like this not only endanger the well-being of the stars but also compromise the experience for genuine fans who respect their idols’ personal space. Nidhi Agarwal is no stranger to the entertainment world. She made her acting debut in the Hindi film Munna Michael, starring alongside Tiger Shroff. However, she gained widespread recognition in the South Indian film industry, where she has delivered notable performances in hit films like iSmart Shankar, Eeswaran, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.