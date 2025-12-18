Tanya Mittal’s Stylist Riddhima Sharma Speaks Out on Unpaid Dues and Outfit Returns After Bigg Boss 19 Controversy

The drama surrounding Bigg Boss 19 continues to make headlines, even after the show’s finale, particularly due to the ongoing controversy involving Tanya Mittal and her stylist, Riddhima Sharma. Riddhima recently opened up about her struggles with unpaid payments and the unreturned outfits she provided for Tanya’s Bigg Boss journey. Her candid interview with one of the media houses sheds light on the challenges she faced in trying to work with Tanya and her team, despite the apparent recognition and praise for her work.

Let us tell you that Riddhima Sharma was praised for her styling and the outfits she provided for Tanya Mittal during her time on Bigg Boss 19. According to Riddhima, Tanya’s brother, Amritesh, had approached her for the styling work, which started off on a positive note. However, problems arose when Riddhima was expected to bear the cost of the grand finale dress herself, without any reimbursement.

In her interview, Riddhima explained, “It was a golden opportunity for me that my styling and outfits were appreciated on the show. They wanted me to attend the finale, but at my own expense, which I couldn’t afford. Booking a flight at the last minute is very expensive for any young professional. If you needed a stylist so badly, you could have invited me like you did others.” She also mentioned that the blue lehenga Tanya wore right after the finale was also sourced and arranged by her, highlighting the additional costs she had to bear out of her own pocket.

Riddhima’s frustration grew when she had to repeatedly chase Tanya’s team for payments. She revealed that, despite her work being praised on national television, Tanya’s team had not returned the borrowed outfits, with the brands constantly contacting Riddhima for their return. She shared, “When Tanya selected two sarees for an ad shoot, which a member of her team asked me to source and deliver, I said, ‘Please clear my outstanding payment and return the old clothes because the brands are asking for them back.’ And honestly, those brands were constantly calling me, which is why I had to tell them this.”

The situation worsened when Tanya’s team made an unusual demand. Riddhima recounted, “When the delivery was delayed for some reason, a girl from Tanya’s team said that if the sarees didn’t arrive, the payment wouldn’t be made. Tell me, who talks like that? I felt very bad that I worked so hard and supported them throughout the entire journey, and yet I was treated this way.” Riddhima also revealed that Tanya had made a disrespectful remark about her styling and allegedly said, “I don’t know if it’s the tailor or the stylist.” Riddhima was hurt by this comment and questioned Tanya’s team, but didn’t receive a satisfactory explanation.”