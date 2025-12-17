Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Faces Major Setback as YouTube Video Gets Removed Within 24 Hours

Gaurav Khanna, the winner of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 19’, is once again in the news, but this time for an unexpected reason. Soon after celebrating his victory on the show, Gaurav recently launched his official YouTube channel, leaving fans excited to see a new side of him. However, within just 24 hours, his supporters were left shocked as his YouTube video was removed, and claims began circulating that his channel had been terminated.

Gaurav Khanna personally informed fans about his YouTube debut through an Instagram video. In the clip, he shared his excitement and revealed that the entire credit for setting up the channel goes to Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More. He also mentioned that whenever he needed guidance regarding content creation, he would turn to the duo for help. During the video, Gaurav also spoke about his journey on Bigg Boss 19. He addressed people who believed he did not actively participate in fights or controversies on the show.

Gaurav clarified that while Bigg Boss is often associated with arguments and drama, he chose to stay true to himself and play the game with dignity. Soon after uploading his first video, Gaurav Khanna faced a major setback. Within a few hours, the video disappeared from YouTube, and fans noticed that his channel was no longer visible on the platform.

This sparked speculation online, with some users claiming that YouTube removed or terminated the channel due to guideline violations. However, no official statement has been released yet, and the exact reason behind the removal remains unclear. As of now, only Gaurav Khanna can confirm the truth behind the sudden disappearance of his content. Gaurav’s fans, who were eagerly waiting for regular content from the Bigg Boss 19 winner, expressed confusion and disappointment on social media.

Many questioned how a newly launched channel could face such an issue within hours, while others urged Gaurav to clarify the situation. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 took place on December 7, where Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner by securing the highest number of votes from the audience. And Farhana Bhatt finished as the first runner-up while Pranit More became the second runner-up. After the finale, a grand success party was hosted, attended by all contestants and the show’s host Salman Khan.