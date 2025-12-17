Video of Alia Bhatt Ignoring Ananya Panday at Awards Show Sparks Buzz on Social Media, Deets Inside

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday recently attended a star-studded awards show, but instead of their fashion statements, a viral video from the event has grabbed everyone’s attention. Social media users are claiming that Alia Bhatt ignored Ananya Panday, leading to visible awkwardness and sparking online trolling. In the now-viral clip, Alia Bhatt, dressed elegantly in a black outfit, is seen greeting several celebrities warmly.

As soon as she spots Vicky Kaushal, Alia rushes to greet him and then continues shaking hands with other celebrities seated behind her. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that Ananya Panday, who was sitting right next to Alia, appeared to be completely ignored. Ananya seemed eager to greet Alia, but when Alia did not acknowledge her, disappointment and annoyance were clearly visible on Ananya’s face, according to netizens.

Although later visuals show the two actresses talking to each other, the initial moment of being ignored became the main talking point online. As soon as the video surfaced, users began reacting strongly. Many started mocking the situation, while others accused Alia of deliberately snubbing Ananya. One user commented, “One nepo kid ignoring another nepo kid.” Another wrote, “Alia deliberately ignored Ananya.”

The clip has since been widely shared, with fans debating whether the moment was intentional or simply a misunderstanding. Alongside the controversial video, a picture of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal from the same event is also going viral. In the photo, Vicky appears to be showing Alia something on his phone. Social media users believe he was showing her a picture of his son, and Alia’s reaction suggests she was genuinely happy and excited.

However let us tell you that nothing about the incident has been confirmed to us. In the same show Alia Bhatt was seen gazing at the picture shown by Vicky Kaushal on his phone which might be his daughter’s picture.