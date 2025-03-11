Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Slams False Claims Over Pill Overdose, Calls For End To Speculation

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar addressed the media in Chennai on Monday, taking a strong stand against the false narratives surrounding her recent pill overdose. The artist, known for her playback singing career, clarified that she accidentally took an excessive dose of sleeping pills after a stressful day and urged people to stop spreading unfounded rumours about her personal life.

Kalpana Raghavendar on Her Health Struggles

During the press conference, Kalpana opened up about the physical and mental health issues she has been facing. According to Lankasri, the singer revealed that she has been dealing with insomnia, stress from balancing her singing career and LLB studies, and a lung condition she developed in January. Additionally, she noted that as a woman in her 40s approaching menopause, her health struggles have been compounded.

Dismissing speculation that she attempted suicide due to personal conflicts, Kalpana called out gossip on YouTube channels for spreading misinformation. She emphasized that such rumours were not only false but also caused her significant mental distress.

What Happened?

Last Tuesday, Kalpana’s husband, Prasad Prabhakar, contacted their neighbours and the police when she did not respond to his calls after returning from Kochi to Hyderabad. Upon arriving at her home, authorities found her unconscious and initially suspected a suicide attempt. However, after being hospitalized and recovering, Kalpana clarified that the incident was an accidental overdose.

To put an end to speculation, she released videos in Telugu and Tamil, explaining that she had taken sleeping pills prescribed for her insomnia but had miscalculated the dosage. She also assured everyone that her husband and daughter had no connection to the incident.

Kalpana Thanks Her Family

Expressing gratitude towards her husband, Kalpana credited him for saving her life. She stated, “Please don’t trust any news of me having personal issues. My husband, Prasad Prabhakar, is the best thing that has happened to me—thank God. I am so blessed to have him in my life. And the next best thing is my daughter, Daya Prasad.”

Despite the controversy, Kalpana is determined to move forward and has urged the public to respect her privacy. For now, she remains focused on her health, family, and career while hoping to put the incident behind her.