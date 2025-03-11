Nadaaniyan Mahima Chaudhry Reacts To Criticism: ‘Audience Will Always Be Divided’

Mahima Chaudhry, who played Khushi Kapoor’s mother in the Netflix original Nadaaniyan, has responded to the mixed reviews the film has received. In a recent interaction with DNA, the Pardes actor acknowledged the criticism but maintained that audience opinions are always split when it comes to cinema.

Mahima on Negative Reviews

Speaking at IIFA 2025 in Jaipur last weekend, Mahima shared her thoughts on the film’s reception. “The negative reviews are okay. The audience is divided. Whether it was Animal or any other film in the past, they were criticised. Some people like real cinema, some like make-believe. I sometimes want to watch real cinema. Sometimes I want to watch something easy. It will always be divided,” she told DNA.

Despite the polarized reactions, Mahima is happy to make her comeback in films, especially after her battle with breast cancer.

A Warm Reception from Friends and Fans

Talking about the response from her close ones, Mahima revealed that her friends and family have been overwhelmingly supportive. “After the film released, I called a few of my friends and close ones, and the majority of people have told me, ‘We’ve already watched it.’ I’ve been receiving lots of love and positive messages on my DM,” she said.

Family Spotlight at the Screening

Mahima attended the film’s premiere last week with her daughter Ariana, her sister Akansha Chaudhry, and her nephew Ryan. The family posed for the cameras on the red carpet, and Ariana’s striking resemblance to her mother became a talking point on social media.

While Mahima has received love from many quarters, not all reactions have been positive. Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, reportedly criticized the film, adding to the ongoing debate about its reception.

About Nadaaniyan

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who stars opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film also features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

Despite the criticism, Mahima remains unfazed, choosing to focus on the appreciation she has received and the joy of returning to the silver screen. Whether Nadaaniyan stands the test of time or fades amid the noise, one thing is clear—Mahima Chaudhry is back, and she’s here to stay.