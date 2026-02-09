Sonam Kapoor Glows at Baby Shower Ahead of Second Pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor and Bollywood Stars Attend The Celebrations

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time, and the Kapoor family recently celebrated the joyous occasion with a grand baby shower ceremony. The intimate yet star-studded celebration was held on February 8 at Sonam Kapoor’s Mumbai residence, and several Bollywood celebrities were spotted blessing the mom-to-be.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja, who are already parents to a three-year-old son named Vayu, are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second child. The couple had shared the happy news of Sonam’s second pregnancy in November 2025, much to the delight of fans. Photos from Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse into the beautiful celebration.

In the pictures, Sonam is seen striking playful poses while proudly flaunting her baby bump. Dressed in a graceful lehenga choli, the actress looked radiant and absolutely adorable. Sonam later shared these inside moments on her Instagram story, and the pictures quickly went viral across social media platforms. The baby shower was attended by Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor, who looked visibly thrilled about becoming a grandfather once again.

Several prominent names from the film industry were also spotted, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shabana Azmi, and Bhumi Pednekar. Members of the Kapoor family were present in full strength. Arjun Kapoor arrived in style wearing a kurta-pyjama, while Sonam’s cousins Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were also seen at the venue. Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor, attended the event as well. From Kareena to Shabana Azmi, everyone opted for traditional desi outfits, adding charm and elegance to the celebration.

Let us tell you that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony following Sikh traditions. It was a love marriage after the couple dated for several years. Post marriage, Sonam shifted to London, where she welcomed their first son Vayu in 2022. The actress officially announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 by sharing a photo in a pink dress with the caption Mother. The announcement was met with overwhelming love from fans and celebrities alike.