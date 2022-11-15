South Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Father And Veteran Actor Krishna Passes Away

South superstar Mahesh Babu’s father and Tollywood star Krishna passed away. Soon after the news broke, the film fraternity took to social media to pay tribute to the star. The veteran actor, whose full name is Ghattamanneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, had turned 79 in May this year. After the death of his wife Indira Devi in ​​September, it was said that the superstar was going through depression. Krishna had lost his elder son Ramesh Babu in January.

As soon as the news of Krishna’s death spread, there was an influx of people from all sides to pay tribute. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over Krishna’s death. Posted an old picture of herself with superstar Krishna on her Twitter account. He called it the end of a film era and the politician expressed his condolences saying that it has been a difficult year for Mahesh Babu.

This is Heart Breaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more.

Legend 🙏🏽 Icon and Inspiration for Generations …. We will all Miss You sir .

Praying for strength to the family @ManjulaOfficial , @urstrulyMahesh sir. May god be with you in this Testing time. pic.twitter.com/gm9OlQQYsL — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 15, 2022

Actor Nikhil Siddharth also prayed for strength for the family. He tweeted, “This is heart breaking. Our Superstar Krishna Garu is no more. Legend..Icon and an inspiration for generations…we will all miss you sir. Prayers of strength to the family..Manjula Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu sir. God be with you in this difficult time.”

Krishna has left his mark in a career spanning over five decades, acting in more than 300 films. He started his career in the early 1960s. In 2009, Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his work in Indian cinema. Known for his good nature and courageous decisions, Krishna gained everlasting popularity with his portrayal of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a legendary freedom fighter in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, if we talk about Mahesh Babu, he was last seen working on the big screen in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata released this year. Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani played the lead roles with him in this film. On the other hand, if we talk about the director and writer of this film, then he is Parashuram. The audience gave their full love to this film.