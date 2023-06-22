Style Alert: Tamannaah Bhatia’s White Corset Top And White Pants Take Casual Chic Fashion To A Whole New Level!

Tamannaah Bhatia shows us how to style white clothes and make them look amazing on any given day. Her recent fashion choices and the way she carries herself in cropped tops that have piqued the interest of fashion enthusiasts. She took to Instagram to show off her all-white ensemble.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s style has evolved over time, reflecting her growth as an actress and a fashion icon. She has always been one to experiment with her fashion choices, from elegant ethnic wear to glamorous red carpet looks. Her recent foray into the cropped-top diva era, on the other hand, has truly turned heads and left people speechless. As her fashion sensibilities changed, she transitioned into the cropped-top diva era.

Tamannaah also demonstrates the versatility of cropped tops and how they can be adapted for various occasions by experimenting with different textures, prints, and colours. So, go ahead and explore and experiment with this fabulous trend while injecting your own sense of style into it. We can only expect more awe-inspiring looks and memorable performances from Tamannaah Bhatia as she embraces this new phase in her career and the world of fashion.

Tamannaah Bhatia frequently delights her followers by sharing snippets from photoshoots, red-carpet appearances, and off-screen antics. Tamannaah’s given a ‘oh-so-chic’ nod to summer fashion, it goes beyond the basics, and she pulls off the all-white look with style.

Bollywood has constantly been on the cutting edge of style, putting trends and inspiring millions of people around the globe. As the temperature rises and the summer heat sets in, our favourite celebrities show off their sartorial prowess, gracing the silver screen and red carpets in stunning ensembles.

Among the numerous options, the ethereal allure of white outfits is a timeless trend that never fails to turn heads. White has always been a symbol of timeless elegance due to its inherent simplicity and grace.

Outfit Details

Tamannaah wore a corset-style tank top in white with rib knit stretch viscose blend boning. Her outfit is from the Dion Lee clothing line. It has a sleeveless corset blouse with a U neckline, corseted boning on the front, an asymmetric cropped hem, a ribbed design, and a bodycon silhouette that highlights her frame.

Tamannaah paired the top with full-length sleeves and a ribbed pattern arm warmer. Matching white cotton cargo pants with a drawstring waist closure, cinched hem, a baggy silhouette and side pockets completed the look.

Accessories And Makeup

Tamannaah completed her all-white ensemble with silver block heels, statement rings, and triple hoop silver earrings.

The glam picks included wavy strands, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle eyeshadow, her cheekbones were contoured, glossy pink lipstick, and glowing highlighter.

Tamannaah’s Work Front

Meanwhile, Tamannaah was recently seen in the web series Jee Karda. She will next be seen in the web series Lust Stories 2 alongside Vijay Verma. Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in the Malayalam film Bandra. She is known as Bholaa Shankar in Telugu and Jailer in Tamil.