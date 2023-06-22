Ameesha Patel,Sunny Deol Chemistry Surface During Gadar 2 Promotion, Fans Love This Jodi!

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have been in discussion Amidst their film Gadar 2. The film will be released in a few months. In such situation, both stars are involved in the promotion of Gadar 2. Meanwhile, Sunny Paaji was seen in Gadar 2 as Tara Singh. Ameesha Patel also made an appearance with him. Fans are ecstatic to see both together. Even before Gadar 2, the superhit duo of Tara Singh and Sakina is wowing audiences.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s chemistry during Gadar 2 promotion

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s video is going viral on social media. In which the actor is dressed as Tara Singh in a black kurta pyjama and turban. Ameesha Patel, on the other hand, looked stunning in a peach saree.Sunny Deol can be seen in the video posing for the paparazzi while promoting Gadar 2. Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel had arrived. The actress first hugged Sunny Paaji before they posed for photos together.

Watch video;

Fans Love Tara Singh and Sakina’s jodi

This video of Tara Singh and Sakina from Gadar 2 went viral as soon as it was posted on social media. Fans welcomed the combination and expressed their excitement for the flick.The anticipation for Gadar 2 is growing. The film is in full production for its release. The makers of Gadar 2 recently released a teaser, which received positive feedback on social media. Gadar 2’s trailer will be released soon.

Gadar 2 will be release on this date

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, will be released in theatres on August 11, 2023. In addition to these two, Utkarsh Sharma plays a vital role in the film. In Gadar, he played the son of Tara Singh and Sakina. Anil Sharma is the director of Gadar 2.