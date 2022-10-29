Tejasswi Prakash Calls Sussanne Khan ‘Soul Sister’, Shares Party Pics With Karan Kundrra, Arslan Goni!

A day after celebrating her birthday with a fun event on Thursday, Sussanne Khan has shared more inside pictures from the party. It was attended by her boyfriend Arslan Gani and friends Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi took to Instagram to share more pictures from the bash along with a short message for Sussanne.

Tejasswi captioned it, “With this beautiful soul sister who only keeps getting younger… happy birthday love @suzkr.” Sussanne replied, “Thank you sweetheart.” Karan replied, “Happy people.”

In the picture, Tejasswi was seen in a black full-sleeve top. She matched the skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with black heels. Karan joined her in a white shirt with a tiger print on it.

He wore white pants. Sussanne wore a white blouse paired with a sequined yellow skirt, She wore a short sequined jacket. She wore a head accessory around her forehead. She completed her look with brown boots.

Sussanne took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures with Arslan Gani, Tejasswi, Karan, and producer Pragya Kapoor. The pictures showed them all together as they posed for the camera.

Sussanne penned a note on Instagram. She wrote, “Here is to a celebration of an epic year in my life.. one that has made me so very very grateful and humbled. Thank you to all these beautiful amazing humans who have surrounded me with Love and the best energy. Here is to my Tribe. P.S @surilyg you are so so talented I love my Coachella 3.0 birthday outfit…felt like an Aztec princess. Absolutely fabulous. Thank you my Suri love u loads. #CoachellaSussanne’sway #26thOct22.”