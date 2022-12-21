Urfi Javed Gave A Shocking Statement On Same Sex Marriage, May Get Into Trouble!!

We are aware of the bold style of Urfi Javed. Urfi is very outspoken, bold, and speaks openly on every issue and this time too she did not hold back from making a statement regarding same-sex marriage. When the discussion about same-sex marriage started in the Parliament, how could she be quiet on this thing? She has surprised everyone by giving a shocking answer on this issue. But we fear that Urfi may get into trouble for her statement.

In the Parliament, the BJP MP spoke against same sex marriage, so now there is an all-round discussion about this matter. Therefore, when Urfi was questioned about this, then Urfi fully supported it. According to her, no person should be forced to marry forcibly. A person should be allowed to marry any person with whom he wants to live with the consent of the other person.

Urfi Javed’s Post

Urfi wrote on her Instagram story – “Even in Hinduism, gays, transgenders, and lesbians were allowed to marry. So today people should not impose their agenda on others. You are neither harming anyone nor committing any crime. In such a situation, what is the problem with anyone? Live yourself and let live.”

By the way, let us tell you that this statement of Urfi has come at a time when she is already surrounded by controversies in Dubai. Urfi had to bear the burden of wearing a revealing dress in an unknown country. If media reports are to be believed, the administration there has taken strict action against her and questioned Urfi.