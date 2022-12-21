After Alia And Bipasha, This Actor Couple Became Parents Of A Lovely Daughter, Pictures Inside!!

The house of famous actor Ayaz Khan, who has appeared in many TV serials, is filled with happiness now. A little angel has come to Ayaz Khan’s house. As soon as Ayaz gave this information on social media, fans and celebs started congratulating the actor and his wife. The special thing is that apart from giving information about becoming parents, Ayaz also disclosed the name of his baby girl in the post which is becoming increasingly viral. Not only this, Ayaz and Jannat also showed the first glimpse of their daughter to the fans.

Ayaz and Jannat

Ayaz and Jannat also revealed the cute name of their daughter in an Instagram post. Ayaz shared the daughter’s first photo and wrote in the caption – ‘Dua is always fulfilled. On the morning of 21 December, our lovely daughter Dua Hussain Khan arrived at our home’.

Ayaz and Jannat

As soon as Ayaz informed about the arrival of the baby on social media, there was a flood of congratulations on Instagram. Be it his fans or stars, everyone started congratulating the parents of Baby Dua. At the same time, everyone lavished love on the little angel as well. Famous TV actress Kishwer Merchant commented- ‘What a beautiful baby she is’… while Bipasha Basu wrote- ‘God bless all three of you.’ Apart from this, Drishti Dhami, Riddhima Pandit and Terence Lewis wrote in the comments – ‘Congratulations.’

Ayaz and Jannat

After becoming a father, new dad Ayaz Khan could not contain his happiness. Ayaz told the condition of his heart in an interview given to E-Times after becoming the father of a son. Ayaz said- ‘I cannot believe that I have become a father. At first, I felt that I have adopted my friend’s baby. Our daughter is very cute. Whenever you take someone else’s child in your lap, you feel very scared. But when you take your baby in your lap, it naturally comes in you. I am not able to express my emotions at this time. Jannat and I have together thought of the name of the daughter. Jannat is already in my life, so there could not have been a better name than Dua’.