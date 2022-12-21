Bigg Boss Himself Seen Inside BB House For The First Time! Video Going Viral Check It Inside!!

This time in Bigg Boss 16, viewers are getting to see many interesting things. From heated arguments between the family members to new tasks, people are being entertained fiercely. Meanwhile, the show is now going to do something which has not happened till now in the history of Bigg Boss house. Actually, in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss himself is going to be seen inside the house. A video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice of Bigg Boss, is seen inside the house.

Bigg Boss 16

Watch The Video Of Bigg Boss’s Voice In Bigg Boss 16!!

In the viral video, he was seen on national television reading out the letter Sumbul’s father had written for her. As per the new promo of Bigg Boss, the housemates have to ignore the guests coming inside the house. In the video, a person was seen eating chicken in front of Shaleen Bhanot, while the other guest was trying to tease the other contestants. Meanwhile, Vijay Vikram Singh was seen reading the letter for Sumbul Touqeer.

Bigg Boss 16

Let us tell you that this task has been kept for the ration of the week. According to the rules of the task, the housemates should neither react nor be influenced by the activities of outsiders. According to the rule, if three people get emotional in this task, then they will have to lose a basket. Talking about Vijay Vikram Singh’s work front, he is also an actor along with a voice over artist. Till now he has appeared in many web series. Apart from narrating the show Bigg Boss, he has appeared in both the parts of The Family Man web series.