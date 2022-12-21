Gauhar Khan Spotted Hiding Her Baby Bump Under Gown After Pregnancy Announcement, Deets Inside!!

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar are now going to be three soon. On Tuesday, both shared this good news with fans on Instagram. Since then a glimpse of Gauhar was being awaited, while Gauhar Khan was spotted the very next day after sharing this good news. The actress arrived at the OTT Awards where all eyes were on her baby bump. But the actress also covered it very smartly.

Gauhar Khan, who is going to become a mother soon, had arrived at this award function in a green-colored long gown, in which her baby bump was not visible at all. At the same time, the glow of pregnancy was also clearly visible on Gauhar’s face. Ever since Gauhar and Zaid shared this news, everyone is congratulating them. From fans to B-town celebs are also congratulating them on social media.

Gauhar and Zaid got married two years ago on December 25, so they are going to celebrate their second anniversary soon. At the same time, this anniversary is very special because this time they have already got good news. Gauhar shared the news of her pregnancy in a very cute way through her social media. In 2020, both of them got married in the presence of family, close friends, and B-town celebs which was discussed a lot on social media.

The love story of both was also very special. In the meeting held 6 months ago, both of them decided to live together for their whole life and now their relationship is going to get a new dimension. Soon they are going to become parents too.