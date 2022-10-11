Urfi Javed’s “Haye Haye Ye Majboori” Song In Red Sari Is Raising Temperature, Video inside!!

Actress Urfi Javed is often in the media headlines for one or the other reason. Urfi is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her stylish pictures and videos with her fans. Urfi also gathers a lot of attention to her strange yet amazing looks. Fans also her style very much. But, this time Urfi is in news due to her new song. Urfi’s song ‘Haye Haye Ye Majboori’ has been released and it is creating havoc with the release.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed herself has shared this good news with the fans. She has informed her fans about the release of the song by sharing the post from her official Instagram account. With the release, the song has created panic on YouTube. Urfi’s look in the song is looking amazing. She is wearing a red color saree. Her blouse design is very sexy. In the song, Urfi is dancing while drenched in the rain wearing a red sari.

Urfi Javed

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjkGh8MvjIG/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=83d85239-7d10-4f39-88d4-254c90877113

Sharing this song, Urfi wrote in the caption, ‘Celebrating Urfi Day with this song.’ Let us tell you, Shruti Rane has lent her voice in Urfi Javed’s new song ‘Haye Haye Ye Majboordi’. And the lyrics of the song are by Rajesh Manthan. This is actually the original song of the 70s film ‘Roti Kapda Aur Makaan’, in which Manoj Kumar and Zeenat Aman were seen. At that time this song made a lot of headlines and even today this song is very much liked.

Urfi Javed

Let us tell you that the fans of Urfi were waiting for this song for a long time. Interestingly, you have never seen such a sizzling avatar of Urfi as seen in this song. Let us tell you that this song has been released on the YouTube channel of Saregama Music. Talking about Urfi, who has made her mark with ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT, has worked in many TV shows but these days she is in the discussion about her strange dressing sense.