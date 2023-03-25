“Uski Jagir…”, Sumbul Toqueer’s Fans Fight With Tina Dutta’s Fans Over Allegation Of Copying!

Bigg Boss 16 may be over, but the feud between the actors’ fans continues. Fans of these celebrities do not miss an opportunity to target other contestants.Animosity was evident between Sumbul and Tina in Salman Khan’s show as well. Tina scolded Sumbul a lot because of Shalin. After coming out, the Imlie actress also said a lot of negative things about Tina Dutta. Fans have now weighed in on this feud between these two stars, laying blame squarely on Imlie.

Sumbul Toqueer targeted for copying Tina Datta

Sumbul has remained in touch with her fans on Instagram since leaving the Bigg Boss house. He recently shared some of her most recent photographs. Sumbul is seen enjoying herself among the litigants in this photograph.The actress highlights her hair. Sumbul is seen showing off her blue highlights in her hair. In which she also appears to be very beautiful, but after seeing these photos, people accused her of impersonating Tina Dutta and targeted her on social media.

Tina Datta’s Fans Target Sumbul Toqueer

Trolling on social media began as soon as this picture of Sumbul went viral on the internet. ‘The work of the mandali’s people is only to copy the people of the non-mandali,’ a user wrote, mocking the Imlie actress. ‘Rehne do bhai, Rone lag jayegi dumbul,’ another user wrote.’After getting Sumbul colour done, it looks like a chicken,’ wrote another user.

Sumbul Toqueer’s Fans Fight With Tina Datta’s Fans

In the meantime, Imlie actress fans have come out in her support. ‘Pagal ho gaye ho kya, Is hair colour only Tina’s father’s property? everyone can do it, what’s in it,’ wrote one fan. ‘Is there freedom to do something here or not?’ wrote another user. ‘Who is Tina Dutta, whom Sumbul will copy?’ wrote another user.