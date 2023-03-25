“Kahani Bachi Nahi Kya”, Fans Get Angry At Makers As Anuj Asks Anupama For Divorce!

Anupama, If you’re a fan of this show, you’ve probably heard of this Show. Anupama went On-air in 2020. When the show came out two years ago, people had a feeling that they would see something new. However, over time, new and interesting twists in the show’s storyline began to appear. That time also came when Anupama continued to cry. When they saw Anuj asking Anupama for a divorce, it caused a storm in the hearts of the viewers of the show.

Anuj Kapadiya wants divorce from Anupama

Be at home Or on social networks, Anupama is talked about everywhere. People go crazy when they see the latest promo of the show. In the latest track, Anuj is saddened by the separation from his daughter and has filed for divorce from Anupama . Anuj tells Anupama that you are the mother of three children. If there are problems, you run to them. But why didn’t you stop when my daughter left? Anuj’s heart broke when he was separated from his daughter. Enraged, he tells Anupama that he now wants a divorce. He is suffocating from being with Anupama.

Viewers of Anupama Enraged with showmakers

As soon as the promo is out, the viewers were stunned. According to fans, Anupama needs to maintain a certain level of self-respect. Why get married if they have to get divorced? Some also say how many times poor Anupama will start a new life. One netizen commented, “Do you know Anupama makers can’t show anything new, right? This is a story about husbands, children and divorce. The broadcast ratings are justified. How long can we see weddings, divorce and tears only?