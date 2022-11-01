Vicky Kaushal Loves Katrina Kaif’s Comedy-Horror “Phone Bhoot” And Asks Fans To “go laugh your heads off.”

Vicky Kaushal, our desi munda, scored ten on ten on setting major couple goals with his recent story post supporting his wife Katrina Kaif’s most recent horror-comedy film, “Phone Bhoot.”

Vicky posted his reaction on Instagram after watching a special screening of the horror comedy with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He posted the poster for “Phone Bhoot” and said, “Full front pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh Film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you.”

The movie was screened exclusively for the actors’ pals, family, and colleagues in the film industry on Monday night. Numerous celebrities, including Neliima Azeem, Rasika Duggal, Jackie Shroff, Elli Avram, and Aahana Kumra, attended the screening, including Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. After her marriage, this is Kat’s first movie to be released. Along with the Gurmmeet Singh horror-comedy, the actress is currently shooting for”Merry Christmas,” “Tiger 3,” and other projects on her hands.

On the other hand, Vicky’s upcoming film, “Govinda Naam Mera,” also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also co-star with Sara Ali Khan in an untitled movie directed by Laxman Utekar. Moreover, he is currently filming ‘Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari’s untitled film.