Sanjay Dutt To Star With Mouni Roy-Palak Tiwari In ‘The Virgin Tree’, Share Motion Poster

There is good news for the fans of Sanjay Dutt. The actor will once again be seen making the audience tickle on screen. In this film, Sanjay Dutt will be seen sharing the screen with Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Asif Khan and the name of the film is ‘The Virgin Tree’. Interestingly, along with acting in this film, Sanjay Dutt is also producing it. For this, he has joined hands with filmmaker Deepak Mukut. Recently, Sanjay Dutt shared this information with the audience through a social media post. There is tremendous enthusiasm among the fans about this film.

Love does teach how to turn a blind eye, even to life and death! Presenting to you the motion poster of my new venture @3DimensionMP_ and @deepakmukut’s @sohamrockstrent's new film #TheवरGINTREE – an exciting sci-fi horror-comedy in the making. #ShootBegins #HorrorComedy #SciFi pic.twitter.com/nyLsdr8TCl — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) November 1, 2022

Actor Sanjay Dutt has shared the motion poster of the film from his official Twitter account. It shows the horror theme of the film along with the scary sounds. Along with this, the makers have also announced the star cast of the film. Let us tell you that Siddhant Sachdeva is going to direct this film written by Vanuksh Arora and Siddhant Sachdeva.

Regarding the film, Sanjay Dutt says, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce the film I was looking for. This film has a tinge of comedy and horror.” He further added, “I am extremely happy to have a partner in the form of Deepak Mukut. I have always wanted to promote young talent in the industry and with this film, we are working on our vision. With ‘The Virgin Tree’ we are launching a new cast and director. ”

Regarding this film, Deepak Mukut says that “The Virgin Tree is a film which has all the elements of entertainment. It will make the audience laugh with laughter. It is very special for me to do this film with Sanjay Dutt.” Talking about Sanju Baba’s film career, many of his films have been released this year. These include blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2. Apart from this, he also appeared in Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj. Although both films did not do well at the box office, Sanjay Dutt won hearts with his acting. Soon Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in films like The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi.