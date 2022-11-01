Halloween Moments: From Katrina Kaif To Kim Kardashian, Check Out The Best Celebrity Halloween Looks!

Halloween weekend has come and celebs have already donned their fun costumes on Instagram, we can see how celebrities dressed up over the weekend.

If you’re still looking for costume ideas for trick-or-treating, Here’s how your favourite celebrities celebrated Halloween.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina’s Halloween costume was inspired by Harley Quinn she recreated Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn look from the movie, The Suicide Squad.

Kaif shared her look on Instagram, complete with the famous blonde ponytails and an eclectic mix of blue and pink eyeshadow. She wore patterned shorts with a pink top and a transparent jacket with funky colour frills on the sleeves, and she smiled wickedly.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian completely transformed into the ‘X-Men’ character Mystique. To get her to look, she wore a figure-hugging full-body blue bodysuit, gelled red hair, and flawless makeup.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner dressed up as the ‘Toy Story’ cowgirl Jessie. She had her brunette hair colored red earlier this year and was wearing a crop top, chaps, denim shorts, and a cowboy hat.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor dressed up as Morticia Addams from the film ‘The Addams Family’ in a black bodycon dress and black heels. She wore dark maroon on her lips.

Lizzo

American songwriter and singer-songwriter Lizzo donned a Marge Simpson costume from The Simpsons.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday dressed up as Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, her all-time favourite movie character. She also tried to recreate Kareena Kapoor’s character’s famous introductory scene from the Karan Johar-directed film.

Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch from Riverdale glammed up as the witches from the 2022 fantasy horror movie Hocus Pocus.

Paris Hilton

American socialite Paris Hilton dressed up as her childhood idol Kotono Mitsuishi/Sailor Moon from the Japanese anime Sailor Moon.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan recently dressed up as his favourite fictional character, Willy Wonka from the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for PhoneBhoot’s Halloween-themed promotions. Johnny Depp played Willy Wonka in the most recent adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel. To fit the part, Ishaan wore a black overcoat with wrap elements, silver buttons, and a silver chain. He looked more like Willy Wonka in his oversized blazer with lapel collars and sparkling black formal shoes.

Shawn Mendes

A cowboy costume was worn by Shawn Mendes for Kylie Jenner’s Halloween party. Supermodel Winnie Harlow joined the singer-songwriter in costume as Egyptian queen Nefertiti.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor recreated Anne Hathaway’s look from the film ‘The Princess Diaries’ in a strapless organza gown.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make his Bollywood debut soon, looked adorable.