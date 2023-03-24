Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the hottest actors we have in Bollywood. The actor has a huge fan base on social media and currently he is grabbing the headlines for his dating rumours with Ananya Panday. Both also recently walked the ramp together at Lakme Fashion Week.

Amidst the dating rumours, in an interview Aditya has opened up about his wedding plans. Read on to know.

Aditya Roy Kapur On His Wedding Plans

Aditya will be seen in Gumraah. The trailer was launced on Thursday. It was at the event, the Aashiqui actor was asked about his wedding plans. To which he said that he thinks everyone is getting married but he is not getting any “FOMO”. So, he will take his time and get married when the time is right.

Aditya And Ananya’s Dating Rumours

For the unversed, it was on Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar told Ananya that he saw her at his party and asked what was brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. The Khaali Peeli actress ignored the question and said that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur hot.

Later, Aditya and Ananya were seen hanging out together at several events. The rumoured couple also grabbed everyone’s attention when they arrived at a Diwali bash wearing colour co-ordinated outfits.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Work Front

Aditya was last seen in Hindi remake of The Night Manager that also starred Anil And Shobhita Dhulipala. He was raved for his performance. He is currently gearing up for the release of mystery thriller Gumraah where he is playing a dual role. He also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino that also stars Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal among others.