Will Former Winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan And Shweta Tiwari Enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 As Tribe Leaders? Check Out

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2 next month. The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences engaged in the upcoming season. According to recent developments, there are high chances that three former winners of the show viz Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, and Rubina Dilaik- will be part of the Bigg Boss 15. Yes, you read that right!

The theme of the new season will be ‘Sankat In Jungle’ and the three Bigg Boss winners will reportedly lead the three tribes of contestants on the show. The participants of the show will have to prove themselves to get each and every basic amenity.

The channel has recently shared a photo featuring Rubina, Gauahar, and Shweta, and captioned the post as, “Jald hi honge tribes reveal, Jinme se aapko chunna hoga apna favourite tribe. So stay tuned!”

Since the channel has put out a post regarding the same, fans of the three former Bigg Boss winners have gone crazy. Their eagerness for the show has touched the sky after this piece of news broke out. Well, nothing is confirmed yet, but there is surely something cooking between the makers and the three lady winners of Bigg Boss.

If things work out, the concept of the upcoming season will be quite familiar with the last season in which we saw three former BB contestants Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and late Sidharth Shukla entering the house as Toofani seniors. The popular ex-contestants of the show had stayed inside the house for some weeks and had conducted many tasks with the contestants.

Not only a Jungle theme, this time even veteran actress Rekha has some role in the show. Her voice is evident in the promos that have come out. After opting out of Bigg Boss OTT by taking the briefcase, Pratik Sehajpal became the first confirmed contestant of the contentious reality show. The other famous names that are being speculated to be part of Bigg Boss 15 include Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda, Barkha Bisht, Indraneil Sengupta, Simba Nagpal, etc.

Stay tuned for more updates on the same.