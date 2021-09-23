Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai holds a special place in our hearts. It is one of the greatest comedy shows India has ever made. Along with its stellar star cast which comprised Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, even the actors who did a cameo in it are still remembered fondly. The characters of the show rightly tickled the funny bone of the viewers with their exceptional performances.

When its second season was announced, the netizens went berserk. Though the second season did not viewer’s expectations, the cast of the show did not lose out on the respect they earned from the first season. Even today, a small get-together of the cast of the show makes us all nostalgic. And this is what happened yesterday also.

The much-awaited reunion of the cast of Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai happened on Wednesday night. Actress Rupali Ganguly who is currently gaining praises and appreciation for leading the show Anupamaa posted pictures from the fun reunion with her of Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai cast.

In the iconic show, Rupali played the role of Monisha Sarabhai. In the picture, shared by Ganguly, one can spot Sahil aka Sumeet Raghavan, Rosesh aka Rajesh Kumar, Indravadan Sarabhai aka Satish Kaushik, and Aatish Kapadia who, besides writing and directing the show, also played the funny character of ‘Kaccha Kela’ on the cult show.

Have a look at it:

Soon after Rupali put out the picture, her comments section got flooded with fans’ requests to make season 3 of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. One fan wrote, “Dream team.. and most awaited group pic I must say. Another user suggested filing a petition to bring the third installment of the show.

Not just pictures, Rupali also went live to give fans a glimpse of her reunion with co-actors after a long time. In the video, the Anupamaa actress can be heard calling her former co-stars as her most ‘ favorite and precious’ family. She is also seen interacting with everyone and having fun banter with them in the clip. Sharing the live video, Rupali wrote in the caption, “Sarabhai ka reunion.”

Some glimpses from her video:

Well, this has made all of us emotional and nostalgic. We hope they take their fans requests of making season 3 of the show into consideration soon.

For the unknown, Rupali’s show Anupamaa is doing well on TRP charts. It is a huge hit among the masses.