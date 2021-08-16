5 Most Expensive Outfits Worn By Bollywood Divas That Cost More Than What We Can Ever Make in Our Middle-Class Life

When ut comes to buying and sporting those multi-lakh, expensive outfits and costumes, Bollywood can get us all run for our money. The Indian film industry truly a multi million industry and a lot goes into making a film. From heavily embellished ghagras, to leather tight studded bodysuits, Hindi films are loaded with all of it. Some of these Bollywood outfits are expensive enough to feed an entire city, if not a state.

Here’s a list of some of the most expensive costumes ever worn by our B-Town celebs for their movies.

1. Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone looked straight out of a heavenly dream in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. To complement the grandeur of the movie and its sets, a lot of attention was taken into account into making the costumes for the characters. Each and every costume perfectly expressed the status of the character. Mr. Bhansali spent a whopping amount of Rs 45 Lakhs for custom-made jewelry for Mastani’s character.

2. Sonakshi Sinha in Tevar

Sonakshi Sinha starrer movie Tevar might not have performed well at the Box office, but a peppy dance number from the movie, Radha Nachegi stayed in the limelight as the makers spent around Rs 2.5 crore for the song. In the song, Sonakshi Sinha wore a costume alone which costed around Rs 75 Lakhs.

3. Madhuri Dixit in Devdas

The role of Chandramukhi was played by Madhuri Dixit in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Mr Bhansali is known for making over-the-top budget films. His movie, Devdas was known to be costliest film of the decade. Although there were multiple expensive costumes worn in the film by both the female beauties, both the most expensive one was a lehenga that Madhuri Dixit wore for the song Kaahe Ched Mohe. The lehenga was priced at Rs 15 Lakhs and weighed around 30kgs.

4. Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3

In Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 3, Kangana Ranaut played the wimpy role of Maya. In few scenes, the queen of Bollywood wore a rubber- latex bodysuit which weighed over 20kgs and it took her 3.5 hours to get into it every single time. The cost of the body suit was Rs 1 crore and there was 10 such bodysuits which mean the total cost of Maya’s costume was a whopping Rs 10 crores.

5. Aishwarya Rai in Jodha Akbar

Ashutosh Gowarikar’s movie Jodhaa Akbar was a big hit. Everything from set to costumes to dialogues was right in place. Neeta Lulla was the one who designed the elaborate outfits for Aishwarya Rai as Jodha. The magnificent ensembles made Aishwarya look like a true Mughal queen. The price of every attire she wore was around Rs 2 Lakhs.