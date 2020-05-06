Loading...

Ranveer Singh is the uncrowned king of Bollywood when it comes to acting but you also can't ignore his quirky dressing sense. While the actor continues to surprise his fans with back to back powerhouse on-screen performances, his weird outfits also make headlines every other day! Ranveer Singh got married to Deepika last year and the couple is giving some major couple goals since then. We all can agree on the fact that Deepika Padukone has a completely different dressing sense, Instagrammers are hell-bent upon proving that the lovely duo dress alike and it's funny. Check out five hilarious Insta collages prepared by the Deepveer fans that prove (well, almost) that the two dress similarly, even if that's unintentional.

In the above picture, we can see that there are two different pair of clothes worn by the couple in different time frames but the colour palette is so similar that you have to agree they look made for each other in the picture, don’t they?

What you guys think about the couples twinning pictures? Do let us know in the comments.