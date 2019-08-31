7 Highest Paid Actress From The Film Industry Of South

1)Trisha Krishnan

The actress who starred opposite Akshay Kumar in Khatta Meetha, is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. She wanted to become a criminal psychologist but it was acting written in her destiny. Today, she a very high paid actress who get around 1crore per movie.

2) Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress who was a part of the magnum opus movie sequels of Baahubali and the hit Bollywood movie Entertainment is a well-known name in the South. She has worked in over 60 movies till date and post the success of the Baahubali movies, the actress is getting as much as 1.70 crores for a single movie in the South.

3) Tapsee Pannu

The sixth highest paid actress of the South film industry Taapsee predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. She was a software professional before she made it to the film industry. Pannu’s fees for each movie is approximately ₹ 1.5 crores.

4) Hansika Motwani

South Indian film actress Hansika Motwani earns approx ₹ 1.25 crore for her movie and she the seventh highest paid actress of the south industry. She started her career as a child artist in kids serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom. At her highest, Motwani became the second actress after Kushboo to be idolized as living human goddess.

5) Rakul Preet Singh

Indian film actress Rakul Preet predominantly works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She gets around ₹ 1 crore for working in a single movie. The gorgeous actress owns a franchise of three functional training gyms named Functional 45. She is currently the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme appointed by Telangana State Government.

6) Nayanthara

Born as Diana Mariam Kuriyan, Nayanthara converted to Hinduism at the Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai and officially adopted her stage name . She is one of the highest paid South Indian actress costing approximately 1 crore per movie. The beautiful actress made it to the List of 15 Most Desirable Women in 2014 by Kochi Times. Nayanthara is the only actress to have made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100 2018 list from South India.

7) Anushka Shetty

Born as Sweety Shetty, Anushka is known by her stage name. The recipient of three Filmfare Awards Anushka gained wide recognition for her performance in Baahubali: The Beginning. She is the highest paid South Indian actress and charges nearly ₹ 4 crores for her each movie.