8 Simple Exercise to Reduce Back Fat For Women

The majority of people would like to eliminate fat in specific areas of their bodies, and we all know that there are certain exercises that re-firm, tone, and burn fat. Many people focus on areas like abdomen, glutes and legs. often overlook some important areas that we need to take in consideration like our back.

Sagging, excess back and underarm fat is not just unsightly, it’s unhealthy too. In order to shave fat away from your back and underarm area, you need to have a multi-pronged fitness approach that combines regular cardiovascular activity to burn calories, with strength training exercises that specifically target and tone the muscle once you shave the fat away. The centers for disease control and prevention recommend at least 150 minutes of cardio exercise per week, combined with two days of strength conditioning exercises.

Resistance Band Rows:

Hold the handles of the resistance band in each hand and rest your arms by your sides.

Step onto the resistance band with both feet, positioning them shoulder width apart.

Bend forward 45 degrees. Push your hips out on the back and engage your back.

Now, bring your hands under your shoulders and pull the handles next to your chest without sticking out the elbows.

Pause for a few moments and put your arms down. Complete 15-20 repetitions at a time.

Back Extensions:

Begin on the mat, lying face down with your stomach on the mat.

Keep your arms at your side against your torso with your palms pressed against your thighs.

Keep your legs together with your toes slightly pointed.

Inhale and lift your trunk off the mat, keeping the tops of your feet pressed against the mat.

Be sure to use your abdominal and back to extend your trunk forward and into the air.

As you exhale, Lower your torso back down to the mat. Repeat 6-8 times.

Triceps Dips:

Position your hands shoulder-width apart on a secured bench or stable chair.

Slide your butt off the front of the bench with your legs extended out in front of you.

Straighten your arms, keeping a little bend in your elbows to keep tension on your triceps and off your elbow joints.

Slowly bend your elbows to lower your body toward the floor until your elbows are at about a 90-degree angle. Be sure to keep your back close to the bench.

Once you reach the bottom of the movement, press down into the bench to straighten your elbows, returning to the starting position. This completes one rep.

Keep your shoulders down as you lower and raise your body. You can bend your legs to modify this exercise. Do 15 to 20 reps per set and aim to do two to three sets.

Pushup Holds:

Position yourself in a plank position, supporting your body with your toes and place your hands underneath your shoulders with elbows extended.

Keep your abs engage and prevent letting your hips sag.

Lower your chest to the floor and hold for 30 seconds.

Straighten up to starting position.

Bridges:

Lie face up on the floor, with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Keep your arms at your side with your palms down.

Lift your hips off the ground until your knees, hips and shoulders form a straight line. Squeeze those glutes hard and keep your abs drawn in so you don’t overextend your back during the exercise.

Hold your bridged position for a couple of seconds before easing back down.

Make sure you’re not pushing from your heels – the power comes from the hips and nowhere else.

Lat Pull-Downs:

Grip a cable bar nice and wide and raise it to an overhand position.

Place your thighs underneath the support and straighten the legs.

Your knuckles should be facing upward. when you are fully stretched you should find the bar just within reach.

Otherwise, you Need to adjust its height. Bring the bar down to your chin and keep the back straight.

Use one single flowing motion as you bring shoulder blades together.

Slowly return the bar back to the starting height for single rep. Do 3 sets of 15 reps each.

Side Planks:

Start on your side with your feet together and one forearm directly below your shoulder.

Contract your core and raise your hips until your body is in a straight line from head to feet.

Hold the position without letting your hips drop for the allotted time for each set, then repeat on the other side.

TYI Exercise: