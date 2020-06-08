I am 22 years and i love a person who is about 26 years . We completed our masters together and love each other but here is a problem that our parents not conviced on our wedding just because of caste issue and trends. We never want that we hurt our parents and wanted that they mutually agreed. We are in relationship since 3 years ago and respect,love and care each other. And now we both are in profession stage and earned handsome amount of money. I want advice that what we can do, either we wait for our parents willingness or we will marry each other against them. But sincerely we want that our parents agreed … Give advice

