Healthy Teeth Healthy Smile

Teeth are an important part of your body. Many conditions affect the normality of your teeth. For instance, dental caries, receding gums, tooth resorption, and many more. Are you upset due to your tooth loss? Does a lost tooth affect your personality? You can always opt for dental implants for missing teeth.

As you know, if you lose a tooth, it directly changes the shape of your face which in return puts a negative impact on your overall personality. All along with that, missing teeth cause emotional disturbance and a decrease in your self-confidence. Over and above lost tooth leaves the space that can easily become prone to further infections. This all together disturbs the entire structure and integrity of your jaw bone.

Many people ask questions about the solutions to missing teeth and the strategies to deal with this annoying situation. In this blog, we will discuss some important ways to deal with a missing tooth.

How Missing Teeth Affects Your Health?

Missing teeth puts you in psychological, physiological, and aesthetic troubles. It badly interferes with the normal chewing process- malocclusion/poor bite. Additionally, it causes unnecessary wearing of the gum tissues and jaw stress. If you leave a missing tooth untreated, it changes the alignment of other teeth and brings about the process of super-eruption.

Here we have summarized some economic solutions that can help you in restoring your original face shape and boost your confidence back.

Dental Implants:

This is a fantastic way to replace the missing tooth and restore the normal structure of the face. Dental implants are metallic, biocompatible, and medically graded posts that are surgically kept in the jaw bone. Remember, dental implant surgery depends upon the kind of dental implant and the condition of your jaw bone.

Are Dental Implants Suitable For You?

Dental implants are suitable for you when you have following important things such as healthy oral tissues, free from infections and other complications. Status of your jaw bone, there must be adequate bone to secure the dental implant.

The first step is the placement of a dental implant screw in the jawbone. Then the osseointegration process begins, this is the natural process when the jaw bone naturally combines with the dental implant. Last step is the attachment of abutment with the dental implant.

Cost Of Dental Implants

This cost is the most important thing that comes in our mind when we think of having a dental implant. Keep in mind, in countries like the USA and UK, this is a very expensive procedure. On average, for a single dental implant, the overall cost is $2415 in the UK. However, it may vary from dentist to dentist. So you can discuss the overall surgical plan with your dentist.

Why Is Turkey Affordable Concerning Dental Implants?

Turkey is the most affordable country when it comes to dental implants. Generally, the cost for two visits has been mentioned below:

For example, on the first visit, the overall cost of the Neodent dental implant and abutment is $413 or Straumann dental implant and abutment is $665. On the next visit the cost for Crown/veneers attachment is around $176, however this price varies depending on the dental clinic.

The cost can vary from dentist to dentist. You can discuss with your dentist the overall price of this procedure.

How long does the dental implantation process take?

This depends upon your jaw bone health and the type of dental implant. Generally, it takes 2 days and the recovery process can take up to two to three months.

What are the risks associated with a dental implant?

Although dental implantation is a good procedure that brings your beautiful smile back on your face, there are a few complications that are associated with it, for example, infections, nerve damage, and sinus issues.

What are other points that I need to keep in mind before going to Turkey?

Although people with low budgets always prefer cheaper options, there are a few important things that you need to keep in mind before going to Turkey for a dental implant. Keep in mind the airfare cost, hotel cost and language barrier. However all of the medical tourism companies make these arrangements for you at a fairly cheap price, so you don’t have to worry about dealing with these in a foreign country.

CONCLUSION

Missing teeth causes a number of psychological, functional and aesthetic problems in you. Dental implants are the best solutions to deal with missing teeth. This is your responsibility to choose the best and economical clinic for you according to your budget.